Wrestling: India finishes with 16 medals at Dan Kolov Nikola Petrov 2022

India ended their campaign at the 2022 Dan Kolov and Nikola Petrov Wrestling tournament with a whopping 16 medals. Though India finished eighth in the medal tally with just a solitary gold from Sanju Devi, their medal count was just behind the hosts Bulgaria, who clinched a total of 18 medals.

With 12 medals already in the bag by the penultimate day, the Indian grapplers added four more to their tally in the final day. While Sanjeet (Men's 86kg) won the bronze on the final day, Sajan (Greco Roman 77kg), Neelam (Women's 50kg) and Srishti (Women's 57kg) chipped in with a silver each to take India's tally to 16 medals.

AND THAT'S A WRAP AT 🇧🇬!



A rich 🏅 haul for 🇮🇳 🤼 at the year-opening Dan Kolov- Nikola Petroff!



Impressive performances from our returning seniors and youngsters will serve as good preparation for Yasar Doguru 🇹🇷 (1st Ranking event)



🇮🇳 🏅 COUNT: 16 (1🥇, 9🥈, 6🥉) pic.twitter.com/lwRgxhPf3r — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) February 20, 2022





At the end of the event, India was ranked second in Men's and Women's Freestyle with 128 and 162 points respectively. Bulgaria topped the team charts in both men's and women's freestyle.

However, just two medals, in Greco Roman meant that India failed to break into the top five in the event.

Indian Medallists

Gold - Sanju Devi (WW 59kg)

Silver - Aman (FS 57kg), Ravi Dahiya (FS 61kg), Anuj Kumar (FS 65kg), Gourav Baliyan (FS 79kg), Sajan (GR 79kg), Neelam (WW 50kg), Pinki (WW 55kg), Srishti (WW 57kg), Kavita (WW 76kg)

Bronze - Sanjeet (FS 86), Deepak Punia (FS 92kg), Rupin (GR 55kg), Radhika (WW 62kg), Sonika (WW 68kg), Reetika (WW 72kg)