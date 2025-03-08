Haryana reigns supreme on opening day of Federation Cup Senior Wrestling

Haryana showcased sheer dominance on the opening day of the Federation Cup Senior Wrestling Championship 2025, clinching nine out of the 15 gold medals up for grabs on Saturday. The competition, being held in Jalandhar, witnessed top-level performances from wrestlers across the country, but it was Haryana's grapplers who stole the spotlight.

The first day featured bouts across 10 weight categories in men's freestyle and five in women's wrestling. Haryana's wrestlers displayed remarkable skill and strength, securing six gold medals in men's freestyle and three in women's wrestling, firmly establishing their state’s supremacy.

Haryana's Gold Medal Winners

In the men's freestyle category, Sujeet (65kg), Sagar Jaglan (86kg), Udit (61kg), Suraj (79kg), Vishal Kali Raman (70kg), and Sahil Jaglan (97kg) emerged as gold medalists, showcasing dominance in their respective weight classes. Their clinical performances set the tone for Haryana's stronghold in the championship.

The women's wrestling events also saw impressive outings from Haryana’s contingent. Ankush (50kg), Nishu (55kg), and Mahdi Lather (68kg) added three more gold medals to Haryana's tally, further extending their lead in the medal standings.

With Haryana already bagging more than half of the gold medals on the opening day, the competition is set to intensify in the upcoming rounds as wrestlers from other states look to bounce back. The second day of the Federation Cup Senior Wrestling Championship will feature remaining matches across various categories, with the competition promising high-intensity matchups and possible upsets.

Sujeet Kalkal wins the men's 65 Kg freestyle gold medal at the 2025 Federation Cup!🙌🏆#freestylewrestling pic.twitter.com/nU6WxzNXuk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 8, 2025

The Federation Cup serves as a significant platform for wrestlers aiming to make a mark at the national level and subsequently gain selection for international tournaments. Haryana, a state that has consistently produced world-class wrestlers, once again demonstrated why it is regarded as the powerhouse of Indian wrestling.

As the championship progresses, all eyes will be on whether Haryana can continue its gold rush or if other states can turn the tide in the remaining bouts.