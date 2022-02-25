Wrestling: Gyanender wins India's first medal at Yasar Dogu 2022

Indian Greco-Roman wrestler Gyanender won a bronze medal on the opening day of the Yasar Dogu International 2022 series in Istanbul, Turkey.

Competing in the 60kg weight category, Gyanender had defeated Brazil's Marat Garipov in the quarterfinal.

However, Gyanender couldn't go past world championships medallist and Turkish wrestler Ekrem Ozturk in the semifinal, where he lost the match by 5-0.

In the fight for the bronze medal, Gyanender was up against former world champion Eldaniz Azizil of Azerbaijan. Later, due to injury Azizil withdrew from the match which Gyanender was leading by 2-0.

Another Indian to win a match on the opening of the Yasar Dogu 2022 was Hardeep Singh (91kg). After defeating Brazil's Igor Fernando Alves De Queiroz 4-1 in the quarterfinal, Hardeep suffered a heavy loss of 8-0 in the semifinal against Finland's Arvi Martin Savolainen.



Since Arvi reached the final, Hardeep was able to enter the repechage match, where he again lost badly to Kazakhstan's Islam Umayev.

The remaining four Greco-Roman wrestlers - Sagar (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), and Naveen (130kg) - couldn't win their opening round matches.

The remaining Greco-Roman wrestlers Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg) and women's freestyle wrestlers Mansi (57kg), Sangeeta (62kg), Ritu (68kg) and Gursharanpreet Kaur (76kg) will be in action on Friday, February 25.

Ace India freestyle wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (55kg) and Bajrang Punia (65kg), will be in action on February 26 and 27, respectively.