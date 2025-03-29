Greco-Roman Wrestling rule change to be tested at European Championships

The United World Wrestling (UWW) Technical Commission has approved the trial of a new rule in Greco-Roman wrestling at the upcoming European Championships in April 2025.

Under this proposed rule, if a Greco-Roman bout ends in a 1-1 tie, victory will be awarded to the wrestler who scored the first point, rather than the one who scored last. This change is being tested to address concerns that the existing rule—which grants victory to the athlete who scores last—may encourage passivity at the beginning of matches.

The decision to test this modification was made after the UWW Technical Commission reviewed current regulations and unanimously agreed on the potential benefits of rewarding the first scorer. The trial phase will take place at the 2025 Senior European Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, from April 7-13.

If successful, the rule may be further tested in additional senior continental championships or international tournaments. The UWW has stated that updates will be provided should further test events be required.

This change, if officially implemented, could significantly impact Greco-Roman wrestling strategy, as wrestlers may be more aggressive from the outset to secure the crucial first point.