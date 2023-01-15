Google celebrates independent India's first individual Olympic medallist KD Jadhav

Google, on Sunday, put out a doodle to celebrate the 97th birth anniversary of Indian sporting legend KD Jadhav.

Khashaba Dadasabheb Jadhav was independent India's first-ever individual Olympic medallist. Hailing from Satara in Maharashtra, Jadhav had clinched the bronze medal in men's bantamweight wrestling in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

Google Doodle honouring KD Jadhav





"Today Doodle celebrates Indian wrestler KD Jadhav, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of his era," reads the Google Doodle description.

KD Jadhav's coach had to take a loan to send him to the 1952 Olympics. Though his contributions were hardly recognised during his time, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award posthumously in 1952.

KD Jadhav breathed his last on 14th August 1984.



