Whom will Ravi Kumar Dahiya face in Tokyo Olympics final?

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, the 23-year old young wrestler of India made a spectacular comeback in the semi-final match against Nurislam Sanayev where he won by fall after being subject to a 9-3 score. The impressive wrestler has been dominant at the Tokyo Olympics as he defeated Tigreros Urbano of Colombia and Vangelov of Bulgaria by technical superiority.

The Asian championship gold medal winner will now face ROC's Zaur Uguev in the gold medal match tomorrow. The men's 57kg freestyle category in wrestling will be a thrilling contest in the final between the two champions who have made their way through to the ultimate glory match with powerful performances on the mat.

Who is Zaur Uguev?



Zaur Uguev is a 26-year old strong wrestler from Russia who is the defending and two-time World Champion. The Russian grappler has also been the four-time National Champion. He is playing his debut Olympics and is looking at the gold medal finish in Tokyo.

How has his campaign been at the Tokyo Olympics?

The Russian freestyle wrestler has won close contests at the Tokyo Olympics and has not been dominating the game like Ravi Kumar Dahiya as he won his pre-quarters, quarters, and semi by 5-4, 6-6 (win according to time of points scored), 8-3 respectively. Uguev has reached the finals by defeating Gilman of USA, Abdullaev of Uzbekistan and Iran's Atrinagharchi in the semis. While Ravi has been far more dominating winning two of his matches by technical superiority and one by fall.

We all saw Uguev beat Gilman with seconds left, well fortunately for Gilman- HE JUST DID IT AGAIN!



What's the head-to-head count of Uguev against Ravi?



The two wrestlers have met at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan where Uguev proved to be the more dominant wrestler out of the two defeating Dahiya by 6-4 in the semi-final match. Since then, Zaur and Ravi have been on a glorious run bagging the gold medal at most of their matches. Zaur has a slight advantage of his experience but Dahiya is confident of his practice and will give a tough fight for the gold medal.

#Wrestling | Ravi Kumar Dahiya will fight for a GOLD against 2-time reigning World Champion Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee in Men's Freestyle 57kg category tomorrow




