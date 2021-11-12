Geeta Phogat wins silver at Senior National Wrestling Championship

At the ongoing Senior National Wreslting Championships, Geeta Phogat lost out in the finals of the 59kg category. The ace wrestler from Haryana was competing in her first tournament since becoming a mother. Despite this, she battled against all odds to reach the final and set up an intense clash against Sarita Mor which she lost 8-0.

Geeta Phogat was all over the news in the past few days as reports of her exploits at the ongoing National Championships came through. In the semi-final match held today, she won 5-0 against Bhagyashree with a dominant performance.

World bronze medalist Sarita Mor beats Geeta Phogat 8-0 to win gold in the women's 59kg division at the wrestling national Championships. On the neighbouring mat Sangeeta Phogat won gold in the 62kg division. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) November 12, 2021

The famous Indian wrestler was quoted earlier saying " I have Paris on my mind" and has definitely shown what she is capable of despite being 32 years of age. However, Sarita Mor got the better of her in the final with a score of 8-0. She dominated in the first 2 minutes by evading her opponent continuously and managed to sustain her domination right till the end.