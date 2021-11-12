Wrestling
Geeta Phogat wins silver at Senior National Wrestling Championship
The stakes were high in the finals of the 59kg event despite both competitors having secured entry into next months Commonwealth Wrestling Championship
At the ongoing Senior National Wreslting Championships, Geeta Phogat lost out in the finals of the 59kg category. The ace wrestler from Haryana was competing in her first tournament since becoming a mother. Despite this, she battled against all odds to reach the final and set up an intense clash against Sarita Mor which she lost 8-0.
Geeta Phogat was all over the news in the past few days as reports of her exploits at the ongoing National Championships came through. In the semi-final match held today, she won 5-0 against Bhagyashree with a dominant performance.
The famous Indian wrestler was quoted earlier saying " I have Paris on my mind" and has definitely shown what she is capable of despite being 32 years of age. However, Sarita Mor got the better of her in the final with a score of 8-0. She dominated in the first 2 minutes by evading her opponent continuously and managed to sustain her domination right till the end.