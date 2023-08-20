'My focus is on preparations for Asian Games'- Antim Panghal

U20 World Champion Antim Panghal is focused on the upcoming Asian Games and ready to make a mark at the continental level in Hangzhou, China.

The 53 kg wrestler, who challenged star wrestler Vinesh Phogat for her direct selection in the Asian Games squad, has a point to prove after Vinesh pulled out of the Asiads following a knee injury.

"My joy had no bounds when I came to know that I will be going to the Asian Games as Vinesh di withdrew had a knee injury," Antim told the reporters on Sunday after returning from a brilliant campaign at the U-20 Wrestling World Championships in Amman, Jordan.

"My focus has completely shifted to the preparations for the Asian Games and upcoming World Championship trials," she added further.

The 19-year-old wrestler created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win back-to-back U-20 world titles after defending her 53 kg crown.

The Indian women's team registered a historic performance and won the team championships for the first time with a total of seven medals (three gold, one silver, and three bronze.)



Along with Antim, Savita (62 kg) and Priya Malik (76 kg) became the U-20 World Champions while Antim Kundu bagged a silver in 65kg while Reena (57kg), Arju (68kg), and Harshita (72kg) won a bronze medal each.

Earlier in July, Antim had won the Asian Games trials with much ease but was kept on stand by the ad-hoc committee running the Wrestling Federation of India as Vinesh Phogat was handed a direct entry to the Asian Games.

Antim moved to the high court to challenge the decision but it was quashed and Antim was kept on standby unit Vinesh Phogat decided to pull out of the tournament to treat her injured knee.