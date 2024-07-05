Spain Grand Prix: Final test for Vinesh Phogat before Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat, one of India's most experienced wrestlers, has entered the women's 50 kg category at the Grand Prix of Spain, scheduled for July 6 in Madrid, Spain.

This is her final test before heading to the forthcoming Paris Olympics later this month. The competition will help Vinesh fine-tune her skills in a tough field that includes several other Olympic-bound wrestlers.

There are a total of 19 entries in this category, according to the latest update. The reigning Pan-Am champion, Yusneylys Guzmán of Cuba, will be one of Vinesh's toughest competitors, as she has also qualified for the Paris Olympics.

The reigning Commonwealth Games medalist, Madison Parks of Canada, is also on the start list among the top players. This level of competition will help Vinesh work on her defense during close bouts.

There are plenty of unknown American, Canadian, and French wrestlers on the list who can trouble Vinesh. However, she will be looking forward to making full use of this tournament and aiming for a podium finish, which will also help her gain confidence.

Details



Date:- July 6

Time:- 1:30 PM IST

Venue:- Fernando Martin Municipal Sports Center

Location:- Madrid, Spain

Live streaming

The live streaming of all the rounds including the finals of the Spanish Grand Prix will be available on the official Youtube channel of Scorizer.