Wrestling Federation Cup: Asian medalist Harshita Mor wins the 72 kg title

The final day of the Federation Cup Wrestling 2025 concluded with 15 medal events across women's wrestling and Greco-Roman categories at Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Saturday.

The spotlight was initially on Olympian Antim Panghal, but fans were left disappointed as Antim withdrew from the event due to health concerns just before the competition.

However, several top contenders, including Sumit (60 kg GR), Neha Sharma (57 kg WW), and Harshita Mor (72 kg WW), lived up to expectations and clinched gold medals in their respective categories.

This tournament holds significant importance for all participants, as the medal winners will advance to the 'talent hunt' scheduled for next week — a crucial event that will serve as a qualifier for the upcoming Asian Championships.

Full list of Men's Freestyle Champions - Fed Cup 25



57 Kg - Ankush

61 Kg - Udit

65 Kg - Sujeet

70 Kg - Vishal

74 Kg - Naveen

79 Kg - Suraj

86 Kg - Sagar

92 Kg - Sandeep

97 Kg - Sahil

125 Kg - Jaspooran

The men's freestyle category was completed on Day 1, along with five medal events in the women's wrestling category. However, the final day belonged to some of the biggest rising stars in Indian wrestling.

Neha and Harshita win titles

The most anticipated moments of the day came in the women's wrestling segment, where Neha Sharma and Harshita Mor secured gold medals in dominant fashion.

In the 57 kg category, Neha Sharma, a two-time U23 World Championships medalist, defeated another promising youngster, Pushpa Yadav, to clinch the gold medal.

In the 72 kg category, reigning Asian medalist Harshita Mor outclassed Vedika in a one-sided contest to capture the gold medal.

In the absence of Antim Panghal, Priyanshi capitalized on the opportunity and secured the gold medal in the 53 kg category. Meanwhile, Shrushati (65 kg) and Deepika Nain (76 kg) were the remaining two gold medalists in the women's wrestling events.

Greco-Roman Category Champions

The Greco-Roman category also concluded on the final day, with 10 gold medals awarded across different weight categories.

In the lightweight division, the gold medalists were: Himanshu (55 kg), Sumit (60 kg), Gaurav (63 kg), Sandeep (67 kg), Sahil (72 kg).

Meanwhile, in the heavyweight division, the gold medal winners were: Nishant (77 kg), Ankit (82 kg), Sonu (87 kg), Nitesh (97 kg), Viresh (130 kg).