Explained: Why Reetika Hooda lost in quarters despite score being tied at 1-1

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda ended up losing her women's 76kg category quarterfinals against world No. 1 Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan at the Paris Olympics on Saturday despite the score tied at 1-1 in the quarterfinals.

In an intensely contested bout, Reetika was the first wrestler to win a point, but Aiperi advanced to the semifinals based on the criteria that the wrestler who scored the last point would progress to the next round in case of a tie.

This decision was influenced by passivity rules, which are crucial in determining match outcomes.

With Reetika's loss, India's campaign in the Paris Olympics 2024 virtually came to an end.

In a breathtaking bout of six minutes, both Reetika and Aiperi fought valiantly and defended each other well.

In the end, the scoreboard read 1-1 and top seed Medet Kyzy reached the semifinal.

What is the passivity rule?

She lost because of the passivity rule in freestyle wrestling.

Passivity in freestyle wrestling refers to a wrestler's lack of activity or engagement in offensive manoeuvres.



Modern rules aim to reward active wrestlers and penalize those who adopt overly defensive tactics.

In freestyle wrestling, passivity is addressed through a series of steps. Initially, a wrestler who is deemed to be defensive receives a verbal warning from the referee.

If this passivity continues, a 30-second mandatory scoring window is issued; if neither wrestler scores during this time, the opponent of the passive wrestler is awarded a technical point.

Should passivity be called with less than 30 seconds remaining in either period, the passive wrestler immediately receives a caution, and the active wrestler is awarded a point.

Additionally, passivity calls can stimulate action if neither wrestler scores within the first two minutes of the first period.

What did happen in Reetika's bout?

In the bout between Reetika and Aiperi, the Kyrgyzstan wrestler started the bout with a double leg attack but Reetika, putting to effect her immense upper power, held her ground.

Had Reetika been a little shaky on her defence, Aiperi would have flipped her for a takedown.

Reetika, after defending impeccably, won the first point of the bout due to Aiperi’s passivity in the first period.

But the Indian wrestler then conceded one for failing to attack Aiperi, who got hold of Reetika’s right leg but the Indian again fought off the attack. But since Reetika could not score for her defensive approach, Aiperi was declared the winner as per the wrestling rule at the end of the bout.