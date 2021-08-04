Wrestling 53 kg draws out, Vinesh Phogat's opponents at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian star wrestler and world number 1 in women's 57kg, Vinesh Phogat will face Sweden's Sofia Mattson in her first round at the Tokyo Olympics. Being the top seed in Tokyo does not seem to have any advantage for the Indian as she will have to take on the bronze medallist from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in her very first bout.

Besides, the others in her side of the draw include Russia's Olga Khoroshavsteva, American Jacarra Winchester, the Chinese Pang Qianyu, Belarusian Vanesa Kaladzinsakaya - all of whom are some of the most accomplished wrestlers in the world.

Vinesh Phogat's one of those rare wrestlers I feel who doesn't really need to look at the draw. That's going to be put to the test on Thursday. Her bracket is absolutely loaded! Mattson, followed by Kaladzinskay, then maybe Winchester/Pang pic.twitter.com/dAG6kxWRiU — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 4, 2021

Though Vinesh Phogat's draw seems very tough, one fact where the Indian fans can heave a sigh of relief is that her nemesis from Japan, Mayu Mukaida has been drawn in the opposite half.

While one might argue that Vinesh is the world number one and has defeated almost all of them at some point or the other, but it certainly is going to be a steep road for the 26-year-old to get on the podium.

