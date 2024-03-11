Drama at wrestling trials, 50kg and 53kg trials delayed

Patiala: An early morning chaos ensued at the ongoing women’s wrestling trials at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports, Patiala on Monday.

The trials are organized by the selection committee for the upcoming Asian Olympic qualifiers and Asian Champions in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan next month.

The draws for eight categories were listed out while the draws of two Olympic categories- 50 kg and 53 kg were missing.

When enquired by wrestlers and coaches, it turned out that there was some confusion regarding the participation of Olympian Vinesh Phogat in both categories.

Vinesh, who returned to the mat after 16 months at Jaipur Nationals last month, weighed in the 50 kg category and wanted to participate in both categories.

While the organizers debated whether to allow Vinesh in both categories or not, the wrestlers of both categories started panicking due to the delay in the trials.

The wrestlers requested the organizers to start the bout given the difficulty in making weight cuts.

However, after two hours of delay Vinesh was allowed to participate in both categories as her weight given at the time of weigh in makes her eligible for both categtories.

The winners in this trial will represent India at the Asian Olympic qualifiers while the runner ups will play in the Asian Championships.

No wrestler will go to Olympic qualifiers in 53 kg as Antim Panghal has already won the quota with her bronze medal at the World Championships.