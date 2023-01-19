CWG medallist Divya Kakran comes out in support of WFI President amid sexual harassment allegations

Just hours after the country's top wrestlers including the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others levelled sexual exploitations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bushan Sharan Singh, another wrestler - Divya Kakran has called all these allegations baseless.

The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, on Wednesday, uploaded a video on her Twitter account in support of the WFI President.

"I have been attending national camps for over 10 years. I have never faced anything of such sort from Brij Bushan Sharan Singh. In fact, he ensures that wrestlers coming from states which are traditionally not known for the sport are never discriminated against," Kakran countered the claims made by Phogat and co.

"Even our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts made my Brij Bushan Sharan Singh for the development of wrestling in the country," she added.

In the video captioned, "The allegations against the honourable president of WFI are wrong," Kakran also rubbished the claims made by Bajrang Punia regarding the the Tata Motors sponsorship money.

"When I went to Mongolia the first time back in 2012, the conditions were pretty bad. But since Tata Motors joined as sponsors, it has improved. Since then the quality of our kits have improved. All the national camps at SAI have started only after Brij Bushan Sharan Singh joined the WFI," Divya Kakran said.