Deepak Punia to skip Wrestling World Championships due to injury

Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal-winning wrestler Deepak Punia will not be participating in the upcoming 2022 World Wrestling Championships scheduled to take place in Belgrade, Serbia from 10th September to 18th September due to an injury.

Punia will be replaced by Sanjeet Kundu who topped the recently-concluded wrestling trials for the 86kg category done by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

It is reported that Deepak Punia hurt his hand during practice and therefore cannot take part in the upcoming World Wrestling Championships.

Punia was a medal favourite from the World Wrestling Championships and Sanjeet Kundu will have big shoes to fill now.

At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, Punia went on to win gold by defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Inam.