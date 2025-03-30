Asian Wrestling C'ships: Deepak Punia, Udit to fight for gold medal

India made a good bounce back at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships as four grapplers from the country made it to medal matches of the continental competition in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.

After a horrible first day of men's freestyle action, Indian wrestlers redeemed themselves thanks to the brilliant performance from the former medalists, Udit (61 kg) and Deepak Punia (92 Kg).

The Olympian Deepak Punia made a comeback to the circuit after a long injury break, and he found his rhythm from the get go to reach the final of the competition, confirming his fifth continental medal.

On the other hand, youngster Udit also reached the finals of the Asian Championships for the second consecutive edition and will be aiming to better his color from the last edition, where he settled for the silver.

Meanwhile, Mukul Dahiya (86 Kg), Dinesh (125 Kg) will fight for their maiden Asian medal in bronze medal bouts.

#news l Deepak Punia marches into the final! 🇮🇳💪



He continues his stellar form to dominate Takashi Ishiguro (JPN) and secure a spot in the men's 92kg final! 🤼‍♂️⚡



Final Score: Deepak Punia (IND) 8-1 Takashi Ishiguro (JPN) 🇯🇵#asianwrestlingchampionship pic.twitter.com/lN7Hsfh0HQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 30, 2025

All four wrestlers had a brilliant day in the preliminary round, reaching the semi-finals.

In the semifinals, Udit fought a tactical battle and marginally edged past (2-0) the Chinese wrestler Wanhao Zou, whereas Deepak made light work (8-0) of his Japanese opponent Ishiguro to reach the final.

However, Mukul and Dinesh could not move forward and lost their respective matches to Iranian and Mongolian wrestlers, respectively in the semi-finals.

Jaideep (74 Kg) was the only wrestler who could not manage a win on the day and was knocked out from the completion in the round of 16, losing a very close (5-10) match to Japan's Hikaru Takata.

