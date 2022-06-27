CWG Begin In
Wrestling

Deepak Punia wins bronze at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

Deepak Punia

2022-06-27

World championships silver medallist Deepak Punia has secured a bronze medal beating Kazakhstan's Maksat Satybaldy in 86kg freestyle at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The 23-year-old from Haryana, who had participated at the Tokyo Olympics last year, lost to Azizbek Fayzullaev of Uzbekistan 3-7 and Nurtilek Karypbaev of Kyrgyzstan 2-3 in the first two rounds on Sunday.

However, Punia managed to get the better of Satybaldy of Kazakhstan 9-8 to bag the bronze medal. Punia is part of the Birmingham-bound Commonwealth Games Indian wrestling team.

