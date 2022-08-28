CWG 2022 medallist Pooja Sihag's husband passes away

The wrestling bronze medallist from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Pooja Sihag's husband, Ajay Nandal, passed away on Saturday in Rothak under mysterious circumstances. The victim's body has been sent for postmortem and the reports are awaited.

As per reports, Nandal's father has alleged a drug overdose involving his friend Ravi. The incident is reported to have occurred around 7pm in the evening near a local school.

Ajay Nandal himself was a wrestler and an army officer. Ravi and one other person are also reported to be in a critical condition.

Pooja Sihag had bagged the bronze medal in women's 76kg at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games earlier this month.



