Wrestlers complained about sexual harassment in 2014, claims Geeta Phogat's former physio

Paramjeet Malik - a former physiotherapist with the Indian national wrestling camp, on Wednesday, claimed that a few women wrestlers had raised the issue of sexual harassment by WFI president Brij Bushan Sharan Singh as far back as 2014.

Malik revealed how the girls felt "pressure" and were asked to "meet Brij Bushan Sharan Singh" at odd hours in the night.

"These girls were leaving well past 10 pm. I saw that the people who came to pick them up in vehicles were those who were associated with Brij Bhushan, including his driver. The girls later confirmed what was happening to them," Paramjeet Malik was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

“The girls told us that they faced pressure, and were asked to meet Brij Bhushan at night. There were at least three girls who spoke about it to the senior wrestlers back then," he added.

He also alleged that he had raised the issue with the then national women's coach Kuldeep Malik, but no action was taken.

Paramjeet, who was a personal physiotherapist to the World Championships medallist Geeta Phogat in 2014, also appeared before the Sports Ministry appointed oversight committee led by Mary Kom and had narrated the incident.

Some of the top Indian wrestlers including Olympic and World Championships medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat are currently demonstrating a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi following inaction by the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) against WFI despite their allegations.

A total of 7 wrestlers, including a minor, have stepped forward and accused Brij Bushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.







