CAS Verdict on Vinesh Phogat's case deferred, next decision on August 16

The verdict of Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her Olympic disqualification with the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport has been extended to August 16 without specifying the reasons.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6:00 pm (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," a release from the IOA said.

The 29-year-old was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle final for being 100gm overweight at the time of weigh-in on Wednesday last week.

This is the third time that the case has been deferred and there are no reasons given.

In her appeal, Vinesh has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to her in the semifinals but was promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification.



Vinesh's legal team has French lawyers Joelle Monlouis, Estelle Ivanova, Habbine Estelle Kim, and Charles Amson who helped her and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the filing of the application.

After the French lawyers came as pro bono, Indian lawyers Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania were also roped in to help her in the case.

The online press conference organized by IOA was also cancelled following the statement of CAS.

Nenad Lalovic, the United World Wrestling (UWW) chief, however, remained doubtful that there would be any change in the results as they were only following the rules. "I am so sorry for what happened, but no matter the size of your country, athletes are athletes. This weigh-in was public, everyone saw what happened. How can we allow someone to compete when we all see what happened?

"We don't have any other choice but to follow our rules," Lalovic had said.