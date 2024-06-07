Olympics Begin In
Wrestling

Budapest Ranking Series Live: Antim into semis, Vinesh lose quarters, Anshu in quarters - Blog, Updates, Results

Catch all the Live action from the second day of wrestling at Budapest Ranking Series on Friday.

Antim Panghal and Vinesh Phogat in action at Budapest Ranking Series

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 Jun 2024 10:06 AM GMT

Budapest Ranking Series: Three Indian female wrestlers will be in action at the second day of Budapest Ranking Series in Hungary on Friday.

Antim Panghal will return in action for the time this year in women's 53 Kg while Vinesh Phogat will try to find her momentum in women's 50 Kg in a tough field.

The final athlete of the day for India is Anshu Malik who has a pretty tough first round match against Nichita of Moldova in 57 kg.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-06-07 08:45:02
Wrestling
