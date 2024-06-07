Budapest Ranking Series Live: Antim into semis, Vinesh lose quarters, Anshu in quarters - Blog, Updates, Results

Budapest Ranking Series: Three Indian female wrestlers will be in action at the second day of Budapest Ranking Series in Hungary on Friday.

Antim Panghal will return in action for the time this year in women's 53 Kg while Vinesh Phogat will try to find her momentum in women's 50 Kg in a tough field.

The final athlete of the day for India is Anshu Malik who has a pretty tough first round match against Nichita of Moldova in 57 kg.

Catch all the live updates here: