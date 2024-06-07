Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Budapest Ranking Series Live: Antim into semis, Vinesh lose quarters, Anshu in quarters - Blog, Updates, Results
Catch all the Live action from the second day of wrestling at Budapest Ranking Series on Friday.
Budapest Ranking Series: Three Indian female wrestlers will be in action at the second day of Budapest Ranking Series in Hungary on Friday.
Antim Panghal will return in action for the time this year in women's 53 Kg while Vinesh Phogat will try to find her momentum in women's 50 Kg in a tough field.
The final athlete of the day for India is Anshu Malik who has a pretty tough first round match against Nichita of Moldova in 57 kg.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-06-07
- 7 Jun 2024 9:59 AM GMT
Vinesh Phogat loses in the quarter-finals!
Vinesh Phogat 0-5 Jiang Zhu of China
- 7 Jun 2024 9:58 AM GMT
A great defense from the Chinese wrestler, not allowing Vinesh any attack
Vinesh Phogat 0-5 Jiang Zhu of China
- 7 Jun 2024 9:55 AM GMT
Another good move from Jiang forces a take-down and enforces a big lead at the mid-game
Vinesh Phogat 0-5 Jiang Zhu of China
- 7 Jun 2024 9:54 AM GMT
The Chinese wrestler has an aggressive start to the match and claims a step-out point plus a point on passivity.
Vinesh Phogat 0-3 Jiang Zhu of China
- 7 Jun 2024 9:16 AM GMT
An easy win over technical superiority in the first half for Antim with a 4 pointer throw
Antim Panghal 10-0 Sakibjamal
- 7 Jun 2024 9:15 AM GMT
Antim continues her dominance in the match to take a big lead
Antim Panghal 6-0 Sakibjamal
- 7 Jun 2024 9:14 AM GMT
A good start for the Indian to win an easy take down for 2 points
Antim Panghal 2-0 Sakibjamal
