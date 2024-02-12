Brij Bhushan's son Karan elected as UP Wrestling Association president

Karan Bhushan Singh, the son of the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was unanimously elected as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association (UPWA) on Sunday.

In the elections, Karan succeded his father Brij Bhushan, who was ineligible to contest the UPWA elections since he has already served three tenures as the president of the state unit.

Karan was the senior vice president during Brij Bhushan's previous tenure.

Meanwhile. the current WFI president Sanjay Kumar Singh was elected as the senior vice president of the UPWA, while Suresh Chandra Upadhyay was elected as the general secretary.

Akhand Vir Singh became the treasurer. Apart from these office-bearers, five vice presidents, as many executive committee members and two joint secretaries were also elected unopposed.

The Indian sports ministry banned the Sanjay Singh-led federation due to violations of Indian Sports Codes. Currently, an ad-hoc committee is managing the day-to-day affairs of the federation.

"UP has always produced good wrestlers in the past and we will make sure that it keeps doing so in the future as well," Upadhyay said.

Office-bearers and executive committee members of UPWA:

President: Karan Bhushan Singh; Senior vice president: Sanjay Kumar Singh; Vice presidents: Shankar Yadav, Jay Prakash Sharma, Sushil Rajput, Aditya Pratap Singh, Anand Dev Upadhyay; General secretary: Suresh Chandra Upadhyay; Joint secretary: Chander Vijay Singh, Chattar Singh; treasurer: Akhand Vir Singh; Executive members: Vinay Sahi, Raj Kumar Mishra, Vikrant Upadhyay, Bharti Baghel, Divyansh Tyagi.