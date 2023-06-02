Brij Bhushan Singh postpones rally protesting against POCSO Act

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh announced the postponement of a rally where seers were expected to meet and protest against the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Singh and his supporters were slated to conduct a "maharally" seeking amendments to the POCSO act in Ayodhya on 5th June 2023.

It is worth noting that a case has been filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the protesting wrestlers under the POCSO Act claiming that one of the victims of the BJP MP's alleged sexual harassment was a minor at the time.

Usually the people booked under POCSO act are immediately taken into custody and put behind the bars with no right to bail. But, in this case Singh continues to roam free even a month after the case was filed.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Friday, announced the postponement of the rally via a social media post.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh postpones his Ayodhya rally on June 5, where seers were to meet and protest against POCSO law. #WrestlersProtests pic.twitter.com/22Y9ELYuSA — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) June 2, 2023





"Taking advantage of the current situation a few political parties are trying to disturb social harmony by holding political rallies at various places. We had decided to organise the Sant Sammelan in Ayodhya to fight this evil, but now that the police is investigating the matter and keeping the Supreme Court's directions in mind, the rally has been postponed," he wrote.