Beyond Bajrang and Vinesh, could Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia be India's dark horses at the Olympics?

A dark horse, which had never been thought of, rushed past the grandstand in sweeping triumph -



India's story at the Olympic Games, with a history of over 100 years, has several enduring narratives of dark horses who succeded despite all odds and took the entire nation by surprise. Most recently, in the Rio 2016 Games, both of India's medals were won by individuals on whom India probably had not rested its hopes.



At 21, Sindhu showed the world that her era was about to start when she won the silver medal, While Sakshi Malik became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal with a bronze.



Indian wrestling stands at an interesting epoch right before the Tokyo Olympics . A total of seven wrestlers had qualified for the Games (earlier, it was eight before Sumit Malik was provisionally suspended for doping), out of which four Indians have earned seedings. Anyone who follows wrestling knows the mettle of the two biggest medal contenders for India at the Olympics. India's star powers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are seeded second and top in their respective categories of men's and women's competition.



Beyond Bajrang and Vinesh, who have added numerous feathers to their caps, lies a list of able grapplers, whose potential and achievements mostly remain less-talked-about in the fraternity. Two such names include wrestler Deepak Punia and Ravi Dahiya.



Aged 22 and 23, respectively, Deepak and Ravi have shown their potential to grab an edge in the most revered competitions of world wrestling. From humble beginnings to becoming formidable forces, India has seen two world-class figures standing out among the pool of wrestling talent that was in preparation for the last four years on the mat to attain the hallowed Olympic quota.