Bajrang slams spread of misinformation, accuses Delhi police

Jantar Mantar, New Delhi: Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia on Wednesday justified using facilities at a posh hotel near Jantar Mantar, saying the women who are part of the protest need some private space to meet their basic requirements.

He also slammed Delhi police and social media for spreading misinformation to discredit them and their protest. A picture of Bajrang and his wife Sangeeta Phogat, having food at the hotel's restaurant, went viral on social media.

Talking to the media, Bajrang said," There is a spread of misinformation that we are not staying here at Jantar Mantar but a lot of media people stay here at night and they can confirm this There are women with us and they need private space where they can freshen up and change clothes. They can't do it on the road.

"They also need to use washrooms. The ones here (at Jantar Mantar) do not have water, so that's why we have rooms. (Sitting at a protest) does not mean that we take baths on the road," he said added.

Sakshi Malik said the Delhi police are also spreading misinformation that wrestlers have left the protest site.

"Some people are saying that we do not sleep here during the night. But anyone can come and check. Media people are always here," she said.

Vinesh added, "A few kids from an NGO had come to meet us this morning but Police people told them that we do not stay here and come around noon as we leave the site in the night. Then someone told them that police officers are lying."

Bajrang added, "It's the Police that are misleading people."

Earlier in the morning, IOA Chief PT Usha visited the protesting wrestlers to assure them of support and express her solidarity with them. The wrestlers are protesting against the WFI Chief for past 11 days on the charges of sexual harassment.