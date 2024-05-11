Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik applaud court's decision to frame Brij Bhushan Singh

Ace Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia applauded the Delhi court's decision to frame sexual harassment charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday.

The wrestlers termed the decision as a big victory for the country's women wrestlers.

A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of sexual harassment and other charges against Singh, a multiple-term Lok Sabha MP, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

"This is a big victory for the struggle of women wrestlers," Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang, one of the leading faces in the protest against Singh, wrote on 'X'.

बृजभूषण पर आरोप तय हो गये हैं. माननीय कोर्ट का धन्यवाद. महिला पहलवानों के संघर्ष की बहुत बड़ी जीत है. देश की बेटियों को इतने कठिन समय से गुजरना पड़ा है, पर यह फ़ैसला राहत देगा. जिन लोगों ने महिला पहलवानों को ट्रोल किया था उनको भी शर्म आनी चाहिए.

🇮🇳 सत्यमेव जयते 🫡 pic.twitter.com/3IBUKCfzog — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) May 10, 2024

"The daughters of the country have had to go through such difficult times, but this decision will provide relief. Those who trolled women wrestlers should also be ashamed. Satyamev Jayate," the post read.

Another leading face of the protest, Rio Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik thanked the court in her social media reaction.

"...We thank the honorable court. We had to sleep on the streets for many nights in the heat and rain, had to give up on our stable careers, only then have we been able to take a few steps forward in the fight for justice," Malik wrote on 'X'.

"Heartfelt gratitude to those who showered love and blessings and may God bless those who trolled and said bad things. Long live Mother India," the post read further.

Sakshi Malik along with Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat started the two-month protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last year at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Following the protests, Delhi Police filed a comprehensive chargesheet and the court's decision came after rounds of hearing from both parties.

The court will formally frame the charges on May 21.