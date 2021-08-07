Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Wrestling
Bajrang Punia bags bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics: Social media reactions
The three-time World Championships medallist Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics - social media lauds the grappler!
India's last hope in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics, Bajrang Punia, won his final bout in Men's freestyle 65kg match to bag the bronze medal for India. Bajrang becomes the 2nd grappler-medallist after Ravi Kumar Dahiya's exploits in wrestling in Tokyo and adds the 6th one to India's medal tally from Tokyo. The 27-year old experienced wrestler defeated Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan by 8-0 to claim his first Olympic medal. Twitter explodes to celebrate the success of the star from Haryana.
Bronze medallist Bajrang
Celebration by his family and friends
