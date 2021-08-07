Bajrang Punia bags bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics: Social media reactions

India's last hope in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics, Bajrang Punia, won his final bout in Men's freestyle 65kg match to bag the bronze medal for India. Bajrang becomes the 2nd grappler-medallist after Ravi Kumar Dahiya's exploits in wrestling in Tokyo and adds the 6th one to India's medal tally from Tokyo. The 27-year old experienced wrestler defeated Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan by 8-0 to claim his first Olympic medal. Twitter explodes to celebrate the success of the star from Haryana.

Bronze medallist Bajrang

Super Duper ....And @bajrangpunia does India proud. Absolutely brilliant from #BajrangPunia to win 8-0 and win the #Bronze match. pic.twitter.com/FAb5JB9CRQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2021





LONDON TALLY MATCHED#BajrangPunia has won India's SIXTH medal at the Tokyo Olympics, matching the country's best-ever show at London 2012.#Wrestling | #Tokyo2020 | 📸: @wrestling pic.twitter.com/HQLTSl1BQn — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 7, 2021





Bajrang takes home 🥉 in his debut @Olympics



🇮🇳 wrestler @BajrangPunia beats #KAZ D Niyazbekov 8-0 to win 🇮🇳's 6th Medal at #Tokyo2020



This equals India's best ever medal haul at a single Olympics equalling the 6 won in #London2012



We are proud of our champion!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/K4HV3ia3cg — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2021

Celebration by his family and friends



He fulfilled my dream. This is gold medal for me. He told me that he will not come back empty handed: Wrestler Bajrang Punia's father, Balwan Singh pic.twitter.com/OnQb0L8ZwB — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021











