Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling Day 14, August 6 – Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla kickstart their campaigns – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla aim to finish on the podium as they begin their campaigns.
Yet another crucial day for Indian wrestling after a disappointment yesterday. Ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia kicks off his campaign against Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgystan. Bajrang gets a favourable draw and avoids favourites who are all stacked up in the other draw, making his path to the finals relatively easier. Bajrang Punia is one of the last few Indian athletes remaining carrying medal hopes.
Seema Bisla is the other Indian wrestler eager to kick off her campaign in the right manner. The 29-year-old Haryanvi has relatively flown under the radar, which she could use to her advantage causing huge upsets. She faces Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi in the first round with the opportunity of qualifying and going head to head with reigning World Champion from Azerbaijan Mariya Standnik in the next round if she wins.
Schedule and When to Watch?
Men's 65kg – Bajrang Punia – 8:49 am IST approximately
Women's 50kg – Seema Bisla – 8:07 am IST approximately
Live Streaming and Where to Watch?
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternately, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC