Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia qualifies for semifinal

Bajrang Punia, has qualified for the semifinal of Men's 65kg at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka via a victory by fall.

Bajrang Punia (Source: The New Indian Express)

2021-08-06T09:54:19+05:30

The star Indian wrestler, Bajrang Punia, has qualified for the semifinal of Men's 65kg at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka via a victory by fall.

Bajrang seemed to be competing in a highly defensive mode, which the referee duly realised and penalised with a 30 seconds passivity time. The Indian failed to score as the Iranian took a 1-0 lead going into the break.

The second half did not seem to be any different either, with the 27-year-old Indian penalised for being passive yet again.

But, this time Bajrang took down Morteza Ghiasi Cheka and pinned him to the mat to qualify for the semifinal via a victory by fall.

