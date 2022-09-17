World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia loses in quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games champion Bajrang Punia loses his quarter-final bout to world number 32 John Diakomhalis of USA by 10-0.

Playing with a bleeding head, Bajrang started the bout with caution and the American wrestler displayed more eagerness and aggressiveness to take on Bajrang.

Bajrang Punia loses via technical superiority to USA's Yianni Diakomihalis in the quaterfinal.



Diakomihalis is a three-time NCAA champion. #WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/xE0k2Av0Gm — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) September 17, 2022

John scored first four point by pushing Bajrang out of the designated play area and then couple of takedowns to knock the multiple world championship medallist out.



Earlier today, Bajrang who picked up a head injury in his first bout against Alejandro Valdes of Cuba and won that by the barest of the margins.

Bajrang Punia — Tough as nails! 💪



The ace Indian wrestler suffered a nasty cut which required his head to be taped up. Despite that, he marches on to the quarterfinals after winning against Cuba's Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier.#WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/gtLrL8fDwi — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 17, 2022

If John reaches final, Bajrang Punia will have a shot at the bronze medal through repechage.



With Bajrang out, India's last medal hope is on youngster Sagar Jaglan who won his repechage round to qualify for the bronze medal bout.

Sagar Jaglan will face Yones Aliakbar of Iran in the bronze medal match.