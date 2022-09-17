Wrestling
World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia loses in quarterfinals
Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia lost his quarterfinal bout to John Diakomihalis by 10-0 and he will hope for a repechage chance.
Commonwealth Games champion Bajrang Punia loses his quarter-final bout to world number 32 John Diakomhalis of USA by 10-0.
Playing with a bleeding head, Bajrang started the bout with caution and the American wrestler displayed more eagerness and aggressiveness to take on Bajrang.
John scored first four point by pushing Bajrang out of the designated play area and then couple of takedowns to knock the multiple world championship medallist out.
Earlier today, Bajrang who picked up a head injury in his first bout against Alejandro Valdes of Cuba and won that by the barest of the margins.
If John reaches final, Bajrang Punia will have a shot at the bronze medal through repechage.
With Bajrang out, India's last medal hope is on youngster Sagar Jaglan who won his repechage round to qualify for the bronze medal bout.
Sagar Jaglan will face Yones Aliakbar of Iran in the bronze medal match.