Will Bajrang Punia recover by the time of the Tokyo Olympics?

There are only 26 days left for the Olympics to kick off and preparations are underway for the greatest sporting spectacle in the world. However, this is also a time of great anticipation with fans and athletes both hoping that nothing goes wrong in the run-up to the main day.



Bajrang Punia who was competing at the Ali Aliyev Meet being held in Russia suffered what seemed to be a serious knee injury during his semi-final bout. It happened after his opponent Kudiev turned him while he was on the floor and it resulted in Bajrang grimacing in pain. Medical staff were called and he had to forfeit his bout while the score was still 4-0 in favour of Kudiev. It seemed to be a serious pain and he was hobbling around until the result was announced.

आपके स्नेह और सहानुभूति के लिए धन्यवाद। जल्द ही आप मुझे मेट पर वापिस देखेंगे, सब ठीक है चिंता की कोई बात नहीं ।धन्यवाद🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ykPgFvNnpL — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 26, 2021

The good news for Indian sports fans is that the injury is not as serious as it was thought to be. Georgian coach and former wrestler Shako Bentinidis came out and said that the injury his not as serious as was feared. He also allayed fears of a potential rule out for Bajrang and said that he will be back in training within 10 days. This comes as a big relief for the Indian wrestling diaspora and Bajrang himself is heavily touted for a finish on the podium this year.



With just under a month left for him to represent India, he should be back to his best form and peak fitness within the next few weeks. He will be competing in the 65kg category at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.



