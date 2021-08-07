PHOTOS: Bajrang Punia makes India proud with his bronze medal in Tokyo

The Indian grappler and three times World Wrestling Championship medallist Bajrang Punia ended the wrestling campaign for India at the Tokyo Olympics on a high note with his bronze medal. With only a single match lost in the semi-final during his journey in Tokyo, Punia has made the whole of India proud with his victorious dominant show in the contest on Saturday against the Kazakh wrestler Niyazbekov by smashing him by 8-0.

Bajrang Punia becomes the fifth bronze medallist for India in wrestling at the Olympics and deserves every bit of applause for his exemplary performance. Let's have a look as he fought for the bronze medal and stood on the Olympic podium.

Bajrang Punia with his Olympics bronze medal (Source: Getty Images)

The medallists of the men's freestyle 65kg

From the right: H.Aliyev (Azerbaijan) T. Otoguro (Japan), G.Rashidov (ROC), Bajrang Punia (India)

Bajrang after winning the bronze medal

The Olympics bronze medallist after winning the match (Source: Getty Images)

Bajrang showing his dominance in the game



Bajrang Punia thrashing his opponent (Source: Getty Images)

A thriller performance in the bronze medal match

The No.2 seed Punia displaying his skills (Source: Getty Images)

The power and strength showcased by Bajrang's face

Punia checking his opponent during the game (Source: Getty Images)



