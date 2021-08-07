Wrestling
PHOTOS: Bajrang Punia makes India proud with his bronze medal in Tokyo
The Indian freestyle wrestler in the 65 kg category, Bajrang Punia bags the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and creates history.
The Indian grappler and three times World Wrestling Championship medallist Bajrang Punia ended the wrestling campaign for India at the Tokyo Olympics on a high note with his bronze medal. With only a single match lost in the semi-final during his journey in Tokyo, Punia has made the whole of India proud with his victorious dominant show in the contest on Saturday against the Kazakh wrestler Niyazbekov by smashing him by 8-0.
Bajrang Punia becomes the fifth bronze medallist for India in wrestling at the Olympics and deserves every bit of applause for his exemplary performance. Let's have a look as he fought for the bronze medal and stood on the Olympic podium.
The medallists of the men's freestyle 65kg
Bajrang after winning the bronze medal
Bajrang showing his dominance in the game
A thriller performance in the bronze medal match
The power and strength showcased by Bajrang's face