Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling Day 15, August 7 – Bajrang Punia battles for the bronze – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

Ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia will be out seeking redemption as he goes up against either Diatta Adama of Senegal or Niyazbekov Daulet of Kazakhstan in the bronze medal match.

Bajrang Punia will remember his 2019 world championship defeat in the semifinal to Niyazbekov, who eventually won the silver. Bajrang would be itching to even score against the former Asian championship gold medalist. He would have to be on his A-game as he goes up against one of the best in the business. Bajrang will have to make an effort to not concede points early, and work on his leg defense to win against the Kazakhstani.

Diatta Adama is an 8-time African championship gold medalist who has won most of his bouts in a lower weight category. He lost to Aliyev 4-0 in the quarterfinals but can pose a significant threat to Bajrang's podium plans if he manages to get past Niyazbekov.

