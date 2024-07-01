Bajrang Punia alleges targeting by NADA, vows to fight back

The acclaimed wrestler Bajrang Punia has launched a defiant counteroffensive against the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), accusing the agency of attempting to unfairly end his career, according to PTI.

Punia, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and a multiple World Championship medalist, faces a second suspension after a brief reprieve.

The controversy stems from Punia's refusal to provide a urine sample during selection trials for the Paris Olympics in March. While NADA claims this constitutes a doping violation, Punia maintains he never refused a sample. Instead, he contends that NADA used an expired collection kit during a previous test in December 2023.

An initial suspension was overturned by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) due to procedural errors by NADA. However, NADA issued a formal notice and re-suspended Punia, prompting the wrestler's fiery response.

Taking to social media, Punia alleged NADA's actions were targeted harassment. "This shows how NADA is targeting me; they don't want me to continue wrestling at any cost," he wrote on X.



यह NADA द्वारा एक ही मामले में पहले निलंबन को निरस्त करने के बाद लगातार 2 महीनों में दूसरे निलंबन से संबंधित है। NADA ने उन्हें दिए गए सभी तथ्यों को स्पष्ट रूप से नजरअंदाज कर दिया और मुझे फिर से निलंबित कर दिया। यह दर्शाता है कि NADA मुझे कैसे निशाना बना रहा है, वे नहीं चाहते कि… — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) July 1, 2024

Punia's detailed post outlined several grievances against NADA, including a lack of transparency and accountability. He questioned the use of expired kits, the presence of an unregistered chaperone during testing, and pressure to provide samples under tight time constraints between matches.



'They have no answers, and they don't want to take responsibility for their mistakes,' Punia wrote. 'NADA doesn't want anyone to question their wrong ways... The wrestler is here and will fight till the end.'

Punia has until July 11 to request a hearing or accept the charges.