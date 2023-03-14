Bajrang Punia lashes out at media report suggesting wrestlers gave no evidence against WFI Prez

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, on Tuesday, lashed out at a media report which suggested that the protesting wrestlers were unable to provide any evidence against the incumbent Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bushan Sharan Singh regarding the allegations of sexual harassments.

The report claimed that the 7-member committee appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) submitted their report to the Sports Ministry on Monday.

"Some media houses are writing any nonsense false news in the name of news.It is very sad and painful for those girls who raise their voice against the atrocities of people like Brij Bhusan. Who said no evidence was found? Who said any Not showing up? Who said the report has been submitted?" Bajrang tweeted.





कुछ मीडिया हाउस खबर के नाम पर कुछ भी अनाप सनाप झूठी खबर लिख रहें हैं.यह बहुत ही दुखदायी और पीड़ादायी है उन लड़कियों के लिए जो ब्रिजभूसण जैसे लोगों के अत्याचार के ख़िलाफ़ आवाज़ उठाती हैं.किसने कहा कोई सबूत नहीं मिला?किसने कहा कोई सामने नहीं आ रहा? किसने कहा रिपोर्ट सबमिट हो गई है? pic.twitter.com/ZFHO4i0GWH — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) March 14, 2023



Quoting sources it was reported that the IOA appointed committee, in its report, concluded that the wrestlers were unable to provide any evidence regarding the allegations of sexual harassment made against Brij Bushan Sharan Singh. It also contented that no female wrestler apperared in front of the committee during investigation.

Following the three-day protests by top Indian wrestlers including Olympic and World Championships medallists like Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others, the IOA had appointed a seven-member committee to investigate the allegations made against the federation.

The 7-member committee led by Mary Kom included people like Yogeshwar Dutt, Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, Sahdev Yadav and two advocated in Talish Ray and Shlok Chandra.

The IOA chairman PT Usha, had on Sunday, claimed that their committee is yet to submit its report and will do it soon.



