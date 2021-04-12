Asian Wrestling Championships 2021: Preview, Indian team, LIVE Streaming, When and where to watch

There has been no dearth of international events for wrestling fans over the course of the past few months. Indian wrestlers have been in the limelight throughout with several Olympic quotas and qualifications being secured. Another event to look forward to is the Asian Wrestling Championships that are set to begin this week. We take a look at what to expect over the course of the tournament.



Where and when does it take place?

It is all set to take place at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Culture and Sports in the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan. The event begins on 13th April.

Which Indian Wrestlers will take part?

The contingent that is being sent will comprise a total of 30 participants in weight categories of freestyle, women's, and Greco Roman.

Freestyle: Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Ravinder (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Karan (70kg), Sandeep Mann (74kg), Narsingh Yadav (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Satyawart Kadian (97kg), Sumit Malik (125kg).



Women's wrestling: Seema (50kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Pinki (55kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sarita Mor (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Sakshi Malik (65kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Divya Kakran (72kg), Pooja Sihag (76kg).



Greco-Roman: Sandeep (55kg), Gyaneder (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Harpreet (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Ravi (97kg), Naveen (130kg)



What to expect of the Indian team?

With the likes of Bajrang Punia, Narsingh Yadav, Sonam Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Anshu Malik taking part, there is much expected out of the Indian contingent this time owing to the wealth of experience in the contingent. The level of competition is expected to be high regardless of the fact that the Japanese Women's team has withdrawn from the competition. Ace wrestlers from Kazakhstan and Japan(men's) however will be there to battle it out for Asian supremacy and more than anything else, this will be a major event for Indian wrestlers put into practice their training and technique enhancement against tough competition prior to the Olympics.



Where to Watch it?

Owing to the lack of TV telecasts for this event, it will be streamed live on wrestlingtv.in for Indian fans.



