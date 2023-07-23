Asian Games Trials: Aman Sehrawat dominates, Deepak Punia makes cut

New Delhi: U23 World Champion Aman Sehrawat and World Championships silver medalist Deepak Punia secured their berth for the upcoming Asian Games after winning the wrestling trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.

The day started with a shocker when Atish Todkar defeated Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya in the 57 kg category to stun everyone. Atish later lost to Rohit in the semi-finals.

Aman Sehrawat started after winning a tough match against Rahul Aware and followed it up with wins by technical superiority against Ankit and Shubham.

In the final against Rahul, Aman trusted his technique and secured his Asian Games berth in a very competitive category.

Another upset was witnessed in the 65 kg category when National Champion Sujeet Kalkal lost to Rohit in the quarterfinals. Sujeet's petition against Bajrang Punia's direct entry into Asian Games was dismissed by Delhi High Court on Sunday.

Vishal Kaliraman emerged as the champion in the category despite a swollen right eye. Later, Vishal vowed to earn his right to be India's representative in this category, in which Bajrang Punia has already been given a direct entry.

These are the winners of Indian men's freestyle wrestling trials for #AsianGames :



57kg- Aman

65kg- Vishal Kaliraman*

74kg- Yash

86kg- Deepak Punia

97kg- Vicky

125kg- Sumit



World Championships silver medalist and Olympian Deepak Punia endured a tough battle in the finals against Jointy Kumar and won it 4-3. Deepak is making a comeback from an elbow injury.

In the 125kg, Sumit Malik, who successfully fought off a doping ban, sealed his place in the Indian team while Vicky (97kg) and Yash (74kg) emerged winners in their respective categories.