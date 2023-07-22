Asian Games Trials: Sonam Malik dominates, Antim Panghal's situation delicate

The highly anticipated Women's wrestling trials for the upcoming Asian Games came to a close as Sonam Malik and Mansi dominated their way to confirm Asiad's berth on Saturday at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.

After multiple delays, the trials were conducted for Women and Greco-Roman wrestlers under the watch of IOA appointed ad-hoc committee.

In the most awaited trial of 53 kg where Antim Panghal was participating, the U20 World Champion dominated her way and won the trials after defeating Manju of Haryana by fall in the finals.

Although her win will count for nothing as she will standby for Vinash Phogat who was handed direct entry.

Antim's court petition challenging the decision was dismissed in Delhi High Court.

The results of Indian women's wrestling trials for #AsianGames2023 are here!



50kg- Pooja Gehlot

53kg- Antim Panghal*

57kg- Manshi

62kg- Sonam Malik

68kg- Radhika

76kg- Kiran



57 kg category witnessed multiple upsets as world championships bronze medalist Sarita Mor defeated world championships silver medalist Anshu Malik 6-4 in the first round.



Sarita Mor would later lose 6-9 to Mansi Ahlawat who went on to win the trials after defeating Sito in the finals.

In the 50 kg category, Commonwealth medalist Pooja Gehlot won the trials after defeating Nirmala Devi by fall in the final.

Junior World Championships silver medalist, Sonam Malik made a fabulous comeback after her elbow injury to dominate the 62 kg trials and secure her win in the finals against Manisha.

In a shocking result in 68 kg, favourite Nisha Dahiya was outclassed by Radhika who went on to win the trials in a thrilling final against Priyanka.

2018 Asian Games bronze medalist in 68 kg, Divya Kakran switched her category to 76 kg and lost to Kiran in the finals of the trials.

Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Vikash (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg), and Naveen (130kg) won their respective trials to join the Asian Games squad in the Greco Roman style.

The men's freestyle trials will take place on Sunday.