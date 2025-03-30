Wrestling
Asian Wrestling C'ships 2025 Live: Deepak Punia, Udit into semis, Jaideep exits -Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the final day of the 2025 Asain Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.
Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 Live: The final batch of five men's freestyle wrestlers will be in action for India at the 2025 Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan, on Sunday.
The Indian contingent has already won seven medals from the competition and will be aiming for the double digit today. Five Wrestlers - Udit (61 Kg), Jaideep (74 Kg), Mukul (86 kg), Deepak (92 Kg), and Dinesh (125 Kg) will be in action.
However, on the first day of the men's freestyle competition, the Indian wrestlers failed to win a single medal. But, the final day might open Indian's account, having former medalists like Udit and Deeepak Punia.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 30 March 2025 10:01 AM GMT
A brilliant performance from Indian wrestlers continues; Dinesh also enters semis
Final Score: Dinesh 11-0 Buheerdun (CHN)
- 30 March 2025 9:55 AM GMT
Deepak also books his place in the quarterfinal with a come-from behind victory
Deepak Punia 12-7 Bekzat Rakhimov (KGZ)
- 30 March 2025 9:52 AM GMT
5' Deepak takes the lead with 3 back-to back take downs
Deepak Punia 10-7 Bekzat Rakhimov (KGZ)
- 30 March 2025 9:50 AM GMT
3' Deepak reduces the deficit with 2 back-to-back 1-pointers
Deepak Punia 4-6 Bekzat Rakhimov (KGZ)
- 30 March 2025 9:46 AM GMT
2' Deepak scores his point on the board with a take down
Deepak Punia 2-6 Bekzat Rakhimov (KGZ)
- 30 March 2025 9:44 AM GMT
1' Bekzat starts with an early take down and doubled it with a gut wrench
Deepak Punia 0-4 Bekzat Rakhimov (KGZ)
- 30 March 2025 9:39 AM GMT
Udit also reaches the semi-final after holding his light lead in the final seconds
Udit (IND) 9-6 Bekbolot Myrzanazar Uulu (KGZ)
- 30 March 2025 9:37 AM GMT
5' Udit back in lead with another take down
Udit (IND) 9-6 Bekbolot Myrzanazar Uulu (KGZ)
- 30 March 2025 9:36 AM GMT
4' Uulu finds a take down but Udit wins back one point on reversal
Udit (IND) 5-6 Bekbolot Myrzanazar Uulu (KGZ)