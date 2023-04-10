Asian Wrestling C'ship: Vikas wins 72kg GR bronze

India's medal winning run at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships continued on the second day as Vikas clinched the bronze medal in 72kg Greco Roman category in Astana, on Monday.

Vikas defeated China's Jian Tan 8-0 on technical superiority in the bronze medal contest in just 1 minutes and 41 seconds.





He started his campaign at the continental event with an emphatic 11-0 win over South Korea's Jiyeon Lee in the qualification round, but stumbled in the very next bout against Iran's Sajjad Ali with a margin of 1-6.

Vikas, however, got a shot at the medal via the repechage route after the Iranian stormed into the final with a win over Jian Tan in the semifinal.

This was India's fourth medal at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships after a silver from Rupin and a bronze each won by Neeraj and Sunil Kumar on Sunday.



