Asian Wrestling C'ship: Nisha Dahiya wins silver; bronze for Priya
Nisha Dahiya and Priya Malik clinched a silver and a bronze respectively at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships.
India bagged two more medals at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Champions as Nisha Dahiya and Priya Malik clinched a silver and a bronze respectively, on Tuesday, in Astana.
In what her debut appearance at the continental championships, Nisha won two close bouts enroute her journey to the women's 68kg final.
The 25-year-old first defeated Delgermaa of Mongolia on criteria after the bout finished 10-10 in the quarterfinals, before edging past the Chinese wrestler Feng Zhou 7-6 in the semifinal.
In the final, Dahiya was pinned by Japan's Ami Ishii when the latter was leading 10-0.
Bronze for Priya Malik
The teeaged Priya Malik, on the other hand, defeated Japan's Mizuki Nagashima 2-1 in the bronze medal contest of women's 76kg.
She had earlier lost 0-4 in the quarterfinal Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet before redeeming herself via the repechage route.