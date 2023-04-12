Asian Wrestling C'ship: Nisha Dahiya wins silver; bronze for Priya

India bagged two more medals at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Champions as Nisha Dahiya and Priya Malik clinched a silver and a bronze respectively, on Tuesday, in Astana.

In what her debut appearance at the continental championships, Nisha won two close bouts enroute her journey to the women's 68kg final.

The 25-year-old first defeated Delgermaa of Mongolia on criteria after the bout finished 10-10 in the quarterfinals, before edging past the Chinese wrestler Feng Zhou 7-6 in the semifinal.

In the final, Dahiya was pinned by Japan's Ami Ishii when the latter was leading 10-0.

Nisha Dahiya bags 🥈 — Priya Malik takes 🥉 at the Asian Wrestling Championships!



Nisha goes down against Ami Ishii of 🇯🇵 in the 68kg final while Priya beats Mizuki Nagashima of 🇯🇵 in the 76kg bronze medal match.#Wrestling 🤼 pic.twitter.com/P03SKKPCJX — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 11, 2023





Bronze for Priya Malik

The teeaged Priya Malik, on the other hand, defeated Japan's Mizuki Nagashima 2-1 in the bronze medal contest of women's 76kg.

She had earlier lost 0-4 in the quarterfinal Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet before redeeming herself via the repechage route.