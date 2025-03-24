Asian Wrestling C'ships: Indian wrestlers set to begin campaign – Preview

Indian grapplers are all set to begin their campaign at the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.

The Indian team for the continental competition was selected earlier this month following a trials conduced by the Wrestling Federation of India just days after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports revoked its ban.

Five Greco Roman grapplers led by Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist Sunil Kumar will be seen in action on the opening day.

Sunil, competing in the 87kg category, has drawn with grapplers from China, Tajikistan and Iran.

He is likely to meet Uzbekistan’s Jalgasbay Berdimuratov, two-time World Championship medalist, in the final hurdle.

In the 55kg category, Nitin will be up against Y Ro of People’s Republic of Korea in the opening round and has drawn in the same half of the World Championship silver medalist Pouya Dadmarz of Iran.

Nitin was part of the Indian squad for the previous edition of the Asian Wrestling Championships.

In 63kg, Umesh will take on Sultan Assetuly, first wrestler from Kazakhstan to win the U23 world title.

Prem, in the 130kg category, will take on Iraq’s Ali Yaseen Talib Al Sharuee. If he is to win the title he will have to overcome a hurdle from Iran’s Fardin Hedayati, who is quickly rising to be the best Greco-Roman in the super heavyweight class.

In the 77kg category, Sagar Thakran will open his bout against Singapore’s Azman Bin.

Indian women led by Antim Panghal and Reetika Hooda will begin their campaign on March 27. In men’s freestyle, the 2020 Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia will lead when the action gets underway on March 29.

A total of 30 Indian grapplers including 10 each in women’s category, men’s freestyle and greco roman, will feature in the five-day continental championship. More than 370 wrestlers from across the continent will compete in Amman.

Indian team:

Women's Wrestling: Ankush (50 Kg), Antim Panghal (53 Kg), Nishu (55 Kg), Neha Sharma (57 Kg), Muskan (59 Kg), Manisha Bhanwala (62 kg), Monika (65 Kg), Mansi Lather (68 Kg), Jyoti berwal (72 Kg), Reetika Hooda (76 Kg)

Men's Freestyle: Chirag (57 Kg), Udit (61 kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65 kg), Vishal Kaliraman (70 Kg), Jaideep (74 Kg), Chander Mohan (79 Kg), Mukul Dahiya (86 Kg), Deepak Punia (92 Kg), Jointy (97 Kg), Dinesh (125 Kg)

Greco Roman: Nitin (55kg), Sumit (60kg), Umesh (63kg), Neeraj (67kg), Kuldeep (72kg), Sagar (77kg), Rahul (82kg), Sunil (87kg), Nitesh (97kg) and Prem (130kg).