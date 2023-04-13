Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Wrestling

Asian Wrestling C'ship: Aman Sehrawat crowned 57kg champion

Aman Sehrawat bagged India's first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana.

Aman Sehrawat Wrestling
X

Aman Sehrawat (UWW)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 13 April 2023 1:37 PM GMT

The teenaged Aman Sehrawat, on Thursday, bagged India's first gold medal at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana. He defeated Kyrgyzstan's Almaz Smanbekov 9-4 in the final.

The U23 World Champion continued India's dominance in the 57kg category at the Asian Championships. This is the South Asian nation's fourth consecutive gold medal in the category. Ravi Dahiya had completed a hat-trick of gold medals last year.

Aman Sehrawat started his campaign in the quarterfinal against Rikuto Arai of Japan with an easy 7-1 victory. He then defeated China's Wanhao Zou 7-4 to make his way into the title clash.

More to follow

Wrestling Indian wrestling Asian Wrestling Championships 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X