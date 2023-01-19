Wrestlers can approach us with their complaints: NCW on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

A day after Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused of sexual harassment, the National Commission for Women said on Thursday that wrestlers can approach it with their complaints.

World championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, one of the country's top wrestlers, on Wednesday alleged that WFI president Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for years, a charge vehemently rejected by the BJP MP.

When asked about the issue, an NCW spokesperson said that "complainants can approach the women's panel with their complaints related to this matter".

Phogat, who has been at loggerheads with WFI since the Tokyo Olympics 2020, also claimed that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers, adding there are a few women at the camp who approached the wrestlers at the behest of the WFI president.

The 28-year-old though clarified that she herself never faced such exploitation but claimed that "one victim" was present at the 'dharna' they began at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday.

Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, Amit Dhankar and Commonwealth Games medallist Sumit Malik were among 30 wrestlers who assembled at the protest site.

Singh, 66, was elected unopposed the president of WFI for a third consecutive term in February 2019.