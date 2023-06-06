Anurag Thakur assures of fair investigation into wrestlers' allegations

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said fair investigation will be conducted into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Thakur was here to participate in the convocation of the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education. Asked about the ongoing protest by the wrestlers who are seeking Singh's arrest, the minister said he had already stated that sports and sportspersons were a priority for the government.

"The government has already formed a committee (to probe the allegations against Singh). The police are investigating the matter by registering an FIR. A charge sheet will also be filed and fair investigation will be done," the Union minister said.