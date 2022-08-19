Antim becomes first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at U-20 World C'ships

Antim Panghal created history after she became the first-ever Indian woman wrestler to win the gold at U-20 World Wrestling Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. Antim defeated Atlyn Shagayeva of Kazakhstan 8-0 in 53kg category gold medal match to achieve this feat.

This gold medal is historic in its own ways as India has never won any gold medal in women's wrestling at U20 World Championships.

#WrestleSofia WW 53kg medal bouts results



🥇 Antim PANGHAL 🇮🇳 df. Altyn SHAGAYEVA 🇰🇿, 8-0



🥉 Ayaka KIMURA 🇯🇵 df. Nataliia KLIVCHUTSKA 🇺🇦, 6-4

🥉 Katie GOMEZ 🇺🇸 df. Shaimaa MOHAMED 🇪🇬, 12-2 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 19, 2022

Antim started her tournament against German Amery Olivia and won the game with technical superiority. Antim was dominant in her journey to the gold medal by either winning with large margins or winning by technical superiority.





Sonam Malik and Priyanka won silver medals in 62 kg and 65 kg respectively after losing the gold medal bouts.

India won a total of 6 bronze medals and 1 silver in Men's freestyle category finishing 3rd in team rankings. In Women's freestyle, India has one gold, three silver and one bronze.