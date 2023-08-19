Antim Panghal becomes world champion for second time, India wins team c'ship

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal created history on Friday by becoming the first-ever Indian wrestler to win back-to-back U20 World titles as she defeated Maria Yefremova from Ukraine 4-0 to defend her title in the 53 kg category.

Apart from Panghal, Savita (62 kg) also won the gold with a win over Venezuela's A Paola Montero Chirinos in the finals.

For the first time in the history of the sport, the Indian women's team won the team title at a world championship with seven medals including three gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Priya Malik won the 76 kg title on Thursday, Antim Kundu bagged a silver in 65 kg while Reena (57 kg), Arjun (68 kg), and Harshita (72 kg) won bronze.

Antim showed no mercy throughout the tournament as she conceded only two points and defeated her opponents with complete authority.

GOLD🥇 for Antim! 🇮🇳💫



Antim Panghal defeats Yefremova in the 53Kg category to successfully defend her U20 world title!



This is India's 2️⃣nd gold in women's wrestling in this edition of the U20 World Championships after Priya's 76kg category gold yesterday.#WrestleAmman 🤼 pic.twitter.com/u5ySCUidVK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 18, 2023

Recently in the news for challenging Vinesh Phogat for a spot in the Asian Games, Antim displayed tremendous strength in the final to give no chance to her Ukrainian opponent as she was quick with her movements and sealed the bout with a right leg which she converted into a take-down move.



In the 62kg final, Savita set the mat on fire with a convincing technical superiority win over Venezuela's A Paola Montero Chirinos.

Savita was dominant from the start of the bout and started the bout with a two-pointer takedown and kept increasing the lead against a seemingly clueless Chirinos.

By the end of the first period, Savita had raced to a 9-0 lead and finished the point soon after the start of the second period, without conceding a point.

In the third final, Antim Kundu lost to the local favourite Eniko Elekes 2-9.

Earlier on Thursday, Priya, the 22-year-old from Haryana, beat Laura Celine Kuehn (Germany) by 5-0 in the women's 76kg freestyle wrestling final. In a true stamp of authority, Priya went the whole tournament without conceding a single point in any of her matches.

In the men's category, Mohit became the U20 world champion in the men's 61kg.

Mohit is the fourth male wrestler from India after Palwinder Cheema (2001), Ramesh Kumar (2001), and Deepak Punia (2019) to win a gold medal in the history of the U20 World Championships.