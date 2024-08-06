Olympics 2024 Wrestling: Antim Panghal faces Zeynep Yetgil in first round

Young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal is set to begin her debut Olympic campaign tomorrow. She will face Zeynep Yetgil of Turkey in the first round of the women's 53kg category, per the latest draw released by United World Wrestling.

Seeded fourth in the category, Antim has got a relatively easy draw.

Two main medal contenders in the category, Akari Fujinami of Japan and Emma Malmgren of Sweden are in the other half of the draw.

If Antim wins her first about, she is expected to face fifth seed Maria Prevolaraki of Greece or Annika Wendle of Germany.

If there is no upset in the top half of the draw, Antim is expected to face Luis Yepez Guzman of Ecuador in the semi-final who is top-seed in the category.



Antim was India's only wrestler to win quota at the World Championships when she defeated Malmgren to clinch the bronze medal. Later, Antim also debuted at the Asian Games and clinched the bronze medal.

One of India's best medal hopes in wrestling, Antim will be hoping to leverage the easy draw and secure a medal in the category.

Among other Indian wrestlers, Nisha Dahiya exited the tournament after suffering a hand injury while Vinesh Phogal stunned the world champion Yui Susaki in the first round of 50kg category and went on to reach the semi-finals.