Antim Panghal: Rising Above Challenges, A Ray of Hope for Indian Wrestling

Young Indian wrestler, Antim Panghal, continued her impressive ascent on the international stage by securing her debut bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games on Thursday.

Competing in the 53 kg category, Antim achieved a significant victory over Bolortuya Bat-Ochir of Mongolia, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist. This win marked her third international senior medal of the year and her fourth overall.

Antim faced a challenging draw at the Asian Games, encountering two-time world champion Akari Fujinami in the second round, where she was defeated by the Japanese wrestler. Antim, however, persevered through the repechage route and ultimately secured the bronze medal.

Reflecting on her bronze medal match, Antim remarked, "The Mongolian is a talented wrestler. At the world championships, she had previously lost to someone I had defeated, so I was completely confident about my chances against her."



In a tough bout against Fujinami, the Japanese wrestler extended her winning streak to over 127 bouts, displaying her formidable skills on the mat. Antim remained undeterred by the loss and stated, "Akari Fujinami is a great wrestler. Many believe she will secure the gold medal in Paris effortlessly, but I am determined to work hard and strive to reach her level."

2023- An eventful year for Antim

The year 2023 has been a pivotal one for Antim, a two-time U20 World Champion, who transitioned to the senior level in the absence of Vinesh Phogat, who was protesting against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Antim came into the news after she decided to move to the high court against the decision to directly include Vinesh Phogat in the Asian Games squad based on past achievements.

This decision by the Ad-hoc committee overlooking the Wrestling Federation of India's operations sparked opposition from parents and the wrestling community. Wrestlers in Vinesh's and Bajrang Punia's categories sought legal recourse against the decision.

Although the high court chose not to intervene, Antim Panghal found herself at a crossroads as Vinesh was initially selected for Hangzhou, despite Antim winning the trials.

"Last year, I became the first-ever Indian U20 World Champion. I won a gold medal at the National Games, and at the senior level, I secured a silver medal in the 2023 Asian Championships. What more do I need to prove," asked Antim after the trials.

Nevertheless, fortune favored Antim as Vinesh withdrew from the Asian Games due to knee surgery, paving the way for Antim's inclusion in the squad.



She celebrated her Asian Games inclusion by defending her U20 World title, becoming India's sole wrestler to clinch the U20 World title twice.

In the weeks leading up to the Asian Games, Antim fortified her reputation by winning a bronze medal at the World Championships and securing an Olympic quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With three significant senior medals and two U20 world titles to her name, Antim Panghal appears unstoppable at this juncture, setting her sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In one of the darkest times of Indian wrestling where there is no administration on the helm and UWW has banned India, Antim Panghal comes as the ray of hope for the wrestling fraternity.