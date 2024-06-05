Budapest Ranking Series: Antim Panghal returns to action before Paris

Indian Paris Olympics-bound wrestlers will compete at the Ranking series - Polyák Imre &Varga János Memorial in Budapest, Hungary from May 6 to 9. Antim Panghal will be in action at the international circuit for the first time in 2024.

This could be the last opportunity for the wrestlers to find good match practice before the much-awaited Paris Olympics. A competitive environment will also help the wrestlers to find out their strengths and weaknesses.

Aman Sehrawat, India's lone male wrestler at the Paris Olympics, will be in action at men's 57 Kg. He will face the challenge from a few top wrestlers like Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan and Rei Higuchi of Japan.

At the Asian Olympic qualifier, Gulomjon defeated Aman comfortably to win the Paris Olympics quota while Higuchi, the former world and Olympic medalist, will be the biggest challenge for Aman.

Return of Antim Panghal

In women's wrestling, all five quota-winning wrestlers will be in action. Antim will be the biggest traction at the tournament for India as she is making a comeback to the circuit after the Asian Games in October last year.

She will be aiming to regain her last year's momentum and find her best form before the Olympics. Although the field is reduced, still she will face a stiff challenge from the European champion, Jonna Malmgren of Sweden.

Whereas, other wrestlers like- Vinesh Phogat, Reetika Hooda, and Anshu Malik have an opportunity to furnish their skills in a good competitive environment.

Squad

Male:- Aman Sherawat (57 Kg)

Female:- Vinesh Phogat (50 Kg), Antim Panghal (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 Kg), Nisha Dahiya (68 Kg), Reetika Hooda (76 Kg)

Schedule

6 April - Men's 57 Kg

7 April - Women's 50 Kg, Women's 53 Kg, Women's 57 Kg

8 April - Women's 68 Kg, Women's 76 Kg

Details

Dates - 6-9 June

Time - Morning session (2:00 PM IST), Evening session (8:30 PM IST)

Venue - Bok Sport Hall

Place - Budapest, Hungary

Best wishes to our #TOPScheme Olympics-bound wrestlers as they are heading to Hungary 🇭🇺 to take part in the UWW Ranking Series at Polyák Imre & Varga János Memorial from June 6 to 9.



After the ranking series, they will take part in a training camp at the Olympic Training… pic.twitter.com/tyJHKXDOhb — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 4, 2024

Where to Watch



All the matches of the Budapest Ranking series will be streamed on the official website of United World Wrestling (UWW), i.e. UWW+. The fans across India will need a subscription to the website to enjoy the unlimited live coverage.